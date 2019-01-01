Ibrahimovic: I could play until I’m 50 and Milan is my second home

The enigmatic Swede is without a club after leaving MLS side the LA Galaxy and claims to have many years ahead of him as he mulls over his options

Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to weigh up his options after leaving the LA Galaxy, with the Swedish striker claiming that he “could play at the same level until I’m 50 years old”.

The enigmatic frontman celebrated his 38th birthday in October, so has some way to go before hitting a half-century.

He has shown no sign of slowing down over recent years, with a spell in MLS showing that he remains a prolific presence when given the right service.

No decision has been taken as yet regarding his next port of call, but a return to Italy for the former AC Milan, Inter and Juventus star is considered to be the most likely option.

Ibrahimovic is keeping the rumour mill ticking over as he mulls over a big decision, with a return to San Siro or several more years at the top of his game not being ruled out.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport: "Milan is my second home.

"Milan is not my second city, it's my second home. I have some wonderful memories."

Ibrahimovic added: "If there is a project which stimulates me, I could play at the same level until I'm 50 years old."

A man with 31 major trophies to his name has kept himself in the spotlight by shining in Los Angeles, with 53 goals recorded for the Galaxy in just 58 appearances.

He has already claimed to be the greatest player to have ever graced MLS and has now compared his impact in the United States to that of Giuseppe Garibaldi – the man who helped to unify Italy.

Ibrahimovic said: "I have just finished my experience in Los Angeles.

"It was fantastic - now there are two of us who are heroes of two worlds: me and Giuseppe Garibaldi."

It remains to be seen where his next adventure will take him, but Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic has admitted that he would welcome the opportunity to bring a mercurial figure on board.

Quizzed again about mooted interest in Ibrahimovic, the Serbian said: "There's a great rapport between us, we spoke a month ago and the last time 10 days ago.

"There is the possibility that he comes, it seemed to me that he was interested in my offer. Around December 10 he will make a definite decision.

"Right now everything is on stand-by. I'm perfectly aware that he has other offers from important clubs. If he does come, he is doing it for me."