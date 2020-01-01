Ibrahimovic says he 'feels at home' with Milan as Gazidis gives contract extension update

The Swedish striker, whose current deal is due to expire next summer, sees the Rossoneri as the "top of the top" of all the clubs he has played for

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he "feels at home" with AC Milan, while Ivan Gazidis has spoken out on the contract extension rumours surrounding the veteran forward.

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a late career renaissance since returning to Milan for a second spell in December 2019.

The former Sweden international made his way back to Europe after two successful years in MLS with LA Galaxy, and has since proved he can still deliver the goods at the highest level.

The 39-year-old, who was handed an inital six-month deal at San Siro, scored 11 goals in 20 apperances for the Rossoneri in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign, helping them secure Europa League qualification.

Milan rewarded Ibrahimovic with a fresh one-year contract, and his form has continued under Stefano Pioli this season.

Ibrahimovic has found the net 11 times in his last ten appearances for Pioli's side, inspiring their rise to the top of the Serie A standings.

Talk of another renewal is now swirling as Ibrahimovic heads towards the final six months of his current agreement at San Siro, and he has now admitted that he feels completely settled in the Italian capital.

"I have played with many clubs and have respect for all my clubs, great memories - but Milan is the club where I feel at home," Ibrahimovic told Gazzetta Dello Sport. "I go to Milanello every morning and I am in no hurry to go home, because I am at home. I felt like this the first time I came to Milan, it was 2010.

"With Galliani and Berlusconi, with the team, everyone who worked there, there was another feeling, another atmosphere. They made you feel at home. I liked it because I could be myself and at the same time I was playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. This is why Milan is top of the top for me."

However, Milan CEO Gazidis has revealed that negotiaitions with Ibrahimovic over an extension have yet to begin.

"We haven't talked about the renewal yet," the San Siro chief said in his own interview with Gazzetta. "It will be a decision not only of the club, but also his. He is a special person with extraordinary motivation and great intelligence.

"This combination gives him great strength in everything he does. We had already tried to sign him in January 2019, but he told us no because the story with the Galaxy wasn't over.

"Ibra makes the group improve because he challenges you to give more, and this challenge is accepted by everyone, players and clubs. He makes the difference."

Ibrahimovic echoed Gazidis' sentiments on the impact he has had at Milan over the past year, with it his belief that his strong winning mentality has rubbed off on his team-mates.

"Victory is my drug. It's hard to explain, but when I'm on the pitch I have to win. At all costs, always. I have a 95% winning rating in training, in practice matches," he said. "It's not a lie. When. I lose, you see, but it doesn't happen often because I don't lose. I'm fixated on winning, maybe a bit too much.

"Maybe it's understood with the team too, as in the draw with Parma - maybe six months ago they would have been happy, but this time they were all angry, the next day they still were."