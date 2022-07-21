Ibrahimovic bicycle kick vs England: Remembering Zlatan's sensational goal against the Three Lions

The enigmatic Swedish frontman has registered plenty of spectacular strikes, with one international effort proving to be particularly memorable

Zlatan Ibrahimovic boasts a showreel of goals that would make the very best in the business jealous, with the enigmatic Swedish frontman having forged a successful career out of producing moments of magic. Whether it be turning out in the colours of his country or representing the likes of Juventus, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and AC Milan with distinction, he can always be relied upon to produce the spectacular.

Among his collection of stunning strikes is an effort against England which landed him the prestigious Puskas Award, with GOAL on hand to help cast a wistful eye back over a flash of brilliance that sums up what the self-proclaimed God of football is all about.

When was Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s bicycle kick goal vs England scored?

Ibrahimovic registered his remarkable bicycle kick goal on 14 November 2012 during an international friendly outing against England.

He would be the star of the show that day, with a man that was plying his trade in France for PSG at the time registering all four of his nation’s goals in a 4-2 victory over the shell-shocked Three Lions.

The game was also notable for being the first at the new Friends Arena in Stockholm, while Steven Gerrard earned his 100th cap for England and Roy Hodgson handed out six debuts – with Wilfried Zaha, Leon Osman, Ryan Shawcross, Steven Caulker, Carl Jenkinson and Raheem Sterling all making their senior bows.

How far out was Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s bicycle kick goal vs England?

With many struggling to comprehend what they had just witnessed, as Ibrahimovic contorted his body and flew through the air with consummate ease, questions were quickly asked of how far out he actually was when managing to turn the ball over his head and into an unguarded net.

It was determined that the mercurial striker was 32.45 yards out, or 29.53 metres, when sending a looping effort over the head of a stranded Joe Hart and beyond a desperate clearance attempt from debutant Shawcross.

It's been 9 years since Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored THAT overhead kick against England.



We're still not sure how he did it 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Ykd7T8sZ0G — GOAL (@goal) November 14, 2021

What was said about Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s bicycle kick goal vs England?

Unsurprisingly, plaudits rained down on Ibrahimovic following his talismanic showing against England, with then Sweden coach Erik Hamren saying: “I don't know if you will see another like it in your life.

“Sometimes, when he's doing these things, in training or in matches, you don't think it's possible. Because it's not possible to do that - the fourth goal, for example. It can feel like you are watching a video game.”

Tobias Sana, who was on the bench for Sweden that day, added: “It was the perfect performance, Zlatan against children.

“He has been criticised in England in the past, but this proves them all wrong.”

Ibrahimovic said of proving a point to critics in the English press, with questions having been asked of whether he truly delivered in big games: “That's the way it is with the English. If you score against them you're a good player, if you don't score against them you're not a good player.

“I remember Lionel Messi before the 2009 Champions League final for Barcelona. Then he scored against Manchester United and suddenly he was the best player in the world. Maybe now they'll say something like that about me.

“Hart was a long way out and I was just trying to get it into the goal. I was on the ground when it was on the way in. I saw a defender sliding in to try to get rid of it and I wanted to scream 'No' but the ball went in.”

Ibrahimovic has continued to remind those in England of his ability ever since, both on and off the field, with a “God Save the Queen” message posted on social media when recreating his memorable strike against the Three Lions while enjoying a holiday in the French Riviera back in August 2020.