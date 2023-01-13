'He went to the kitchen' - Ian Wright reveals Patrick Vieira's hilarious reaction to Joao Felix red card on Premier League debut

Ian Wright has revealed that Patrick Vieira left for the kitchen with a smile on his face after Chelsea loanee Joao Felix was sent off on his debut.

Plenty of excitement over the loan

Things quickly soured

Rivals seemed to enjoy it though

WHAT HAPPENED? After completing his rather pricey £10 million ($12m) loan move from Atletico Madrid, the Portugal International had a debut to forget as he picked up a red card in the Blues' 2-1 derby loss to Fulham. As it happened, Arsenal legends Wright and Vieira were watching the game together and the current Crystal Palace manager seemed to see the funny side of things when the 23-year-old received his marching orders.

WHAT THEY SAID: Indeed, Wright said on his own podcast: "Me and Patrick were watching the game together. Obviously, we are waxing about how well he is playing his first game. When he got sent off, Patrick literally just got up and went to the kitchen. Like to say: 'Yes'. Patrick just got up, he looked at me, smiled at me, and went to the kitchen."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Felix was strongly linked with a move to Arsenal and so perhaps the two club icons were disappointed he joined Chelsea instead. Unless you are a Blues fan, it certainly is quite funny that the forward will now see his loan spell cut even shorter – due to the resulting three-game suspension – when question marks were already raised over the £10 million ($12.2m) paid to only have him until the end of the season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR FELIX? Chelsea will be without their loanee for three Premier League games – against Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Fulham – before he will come back into contention against West Ham on February 11.