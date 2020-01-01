'I would like to go back to Milan' - Besiktas' Kevin-Prince Boateng

The Ghanaian forward has set his sights on playing for the Rossoneri again after two previous stints

Besiktas forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has declared his desire to return to AC Milan.

The 33-year old Ghanaian first played for the Rossoneri between 2010 and 2013, winning the Serie A in 2011.

He returned on a six-month deal in January 2016 after his contract with Schalke 04 was terminated in December 2015.

“I would like to end my career at Hertha Berlin, it all started there," Boateng told Sportweek as reported by MilanLive.

"To end with applause in midfield at the Olympiastadion, is my goal. But if you ask me where I would like to go back, I say to Milan, always and only there".

Boateng who is presently on loan at Besiktas from Fiorentina, says he still holds his parent club at heart.

There is speculation that he might not return to Florence with Besiktas keen to sign him on a permanent deal after impressing in six appearances in the Turkish commercial capital, scoring two goals.

“Florence? It is not said that it is over, I have the city in my heart, everyone treated me well and I felt at home," Boateng told Sportsweek as reported by TuttoMercato.

"I want the fans to remember me, when I stop as a cool, cool player in my way of dressing and playing."