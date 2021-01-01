‘I would like to emulate inspiring Kakomo’ – SC Villa’s Ssekandi

The starlet was promoted to the senior team almost seven years ago and states how he has learnt a great deal from his teammate

Sports Club Villa midfielder Abdallah Ssekandi has explained how Amir Kakomo has been an inspiration since he was promoted to the senior team.

Ssekandi revealed he has learnt a lot from his senior teammate and hopes to emulate Kakomo’s work rate as they work together for the record league champions.

“Ever since I joined the senior team, I have been observing and trying to learn a lot from the already established central midfielders like [Amir] Kakomo,” Ssekandi told the club’s portal.

More teams

“Kakomo is a very hardworking player, during training he works with the same intensity with which he plays games with. This motivated me to also work harder during the team’s personal training.

“When it comes to matchdays, he is always serious on the pitch, however weak one might view the opponents. This is something I am looking forward to emulating.”

The 20-year-old was promoted to the senior team from the Villa academy in 2014.

“The senior team players are also very respectful, they do not under-look anyone,” he added. "Elevation from the academy to the senior team was a childhood dream come true. I felt so happy and special the moment I learned that I was promoted to the senior team of a club of Villa’s stature.

“Just like any other young player, I also dreamed of playing for the club I loved at senior level one day. It took me years of training hard and learning a lot from my coaches but I thank Allah that I finally managed to do it.”

Although he states he has learnt from the senior players, Ssekandi added the journey has been defined by a number of challenges.

“Moving to the senior team was not easy because, at the senior team, everything changed from the training drills, coaches’ expectations from the whole squad, preparations for games and expectations from games,” he explained.

Article continues below

“At the senior team, we really work so hard in order to give 100% for the success of the team which was not at the junior team. At the junior team, it was all about getting used to having the ball at your feet, enjoying the ball and making the ball an eternal friend. Winning was just a bonus.

“At the junior team, after team training, we used to go and attend to our other businesses but at the senior team, football is the business. After general team training, I go back home and then focus on personal training so that I improve on some individual qualities as a player.”

Ssekandi and his teammates are on a break after the league was stopped to give selected players time to participate in the African Nations Championship (Chan).