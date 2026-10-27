Vincent Garcia runs the French sports newspaper that traditionally organises the Ballon d'Or award. At Monday's ceremony in London, the Bayern Munich striker was honoured for the first time in his career, edging out Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) and Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona) by the narrowest of margins.

Speaking to the sports newspaper L'Equipe, Garcia explained why he thought Paris Saint-Germain's players had not fared better, despite Luis Enrique's side defending their Champions League title last season and winning the world's most prestigious club competition again.

Three PSG players made the top 10: last year's winner Ousmane Dembele came seventh, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia finished just ahead of him in sixth and Fabian Ruiz came tenth. None made the top five.





What did PSG get wrong in the Ballon d'Or chief's view?

"I think PSG's communication was not entirely clear. They first promoted three of their players, then only two," Garcia said. "It's not my job, because I don't do marketing, but they would have been better off highlighting just one player. I would have backed one player – and that would have been Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele," he added. In his view, PSG's stars took votes away from one another.

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Unlike the Paris players, Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid earned Garcia's praise, although Kane narrowly beat Mbappe. "I think Mbappe ran a really good campaign. He put forward good arguments and got his message across well to people – including those who were allowed to vote," the editor-in-chief said.

The exact results, including who voted for whom and how many votes each individual player received, won't be published until Saturday, when the next issue of France Football comes out.