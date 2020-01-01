'I will repay Express FC for entrusting me with captaincy' - Walusimbi

The youngster is aiming at helping the Red Eagles win their seventh league title

Express FC skipper Enock Walusimbi has promised to repay the faith bestowed on him to lead the team.

The 22-year-old defender joined the Red Eagles from Bright Stars and coach Wasswa Bbosa appointed him to lead the team on the pitch.

It is for this reason the youngster has promised to deliver and help the Wankulukuku-based side to perform well in the 2020/21 season.

"I got to know just before my afternoon training session on Tuesday," Walusimbi revealed how he got the news.

"It is an honour and privilege to lead this historic club and I’ll repay the faith entrusted in me.

"I know the armband and badge come with a lot of expectations especially from the fans, but I would like to confirm that I, along with my teammates, are ready for the challenge and we are positive we shall bring back the club's past glory."

Walusimbi played a starring role as Bright Stars graced the 2019 Uganda Cup finals but fell in a penalty shootout to proline FC.

'Lucio' will be deputised by goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga and youngster Desmond Kaneene as the third-choice captain.

The latter captained the junior team and was promoted to the senior team at the start of last season.

In a recent interview, Bbosa explained the reasons why he decided to sign Walusimbi.

"I have always kept an eye on Enock [Walusimbi] and those that know him can agree with me that he brings a lot to us," Bbosa told the club’s official website.

"His game intelligence and leadership qualities are next to none."

On signing for the team, Walusimbi said: "I am grateful for the opportunity to become an Express player, this club has a lot of history so much so that I’ve always wanted to be part of it."

The defender has also featured for regional sides Nansana and Luweero United but it’s his time at Solito Bright Stars where he stood out, marshalling the backline for three seasons as well as captaining the side.

Most notably, he guided the Buganda Province Region to the 2019 Fufa Drum, scoring one goal in the process.