I will not play in the 2021 Afcon edition - Uganda's Wasswa

The star hopes to leave and create space for upcoming players whom he encourages to work hard if given opportunities

Uganda defensive midfielder Hassan Wasswa has confirmed he would not be part of the next team that will play should the country qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The widely travelled star has played for the national team since 2006 and has made 76 appearances but he believes by the time the next edition is held, perhaps in 2021, he would have vacated his place for younger players.

“Any time, I will be retiring from international football, I know by the next Afcon, I will have left the team to give young boys space but for now, I feel, I still have the energy to play for my country and I love it so much,” Wasswa told Sports256.

“But what I want to tell the young players is to work so hard so that whenever they get the chance to put on the national team jersey, they are worth it in reference to performances.

“Personally, whenever I come to play for the national team, I come wholeheartedly, I give in my best but some players come with fear, thinking they can’t displace the seniors.”

Wasswa also talked about the two previous Afcon editions in Gabon in 2017, the one staged in Egypt in 2019 and what Fufa President Moses Magogo's advice was.

“When we qualified [for the Gabon finals], there was a lot of excitement, but then we had a big hurdle to jump," he added.

“When we sat with Fufa President [Moses] Magogo, he told us to fight to make it from the group stages. And then, the second tournament you could easily see we were better, teams had respect for us and they were talking about us.”

Wasswa revealed how he received news of his omission from the 2021 Afcon qualifiers squad which was named by coach Johnathan McKinstry early this year.

“As players, we talk with the coach, so he will always tell you the reasons he has not called you," the 32-year-old star stated.

“Personally, I am clubless now which is really understandable to everyone and fellow players are out there working for the same places because the national team means the best players at that moment.”

The former SC Villa and St George midfielder stated what he would do once he hangs up his boots after playing for 13 clubs together with the Cranes.

“I don’t think I wish to join coaching, but rather, I am thinking of doing more work on my farms when I retire from active football,” Wasswa concluded.

“Being that I have played professional football for so long, I am also thinking of helping young boys by advising them on how to handle and invest the big amount of money they get because some get excited and mishandle it.

“And I must say football is good business for many young boys coming up.”