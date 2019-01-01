‘I will not allow negative forces to take over Fufa’ – Magogo

The head of Uganda’s football governing body has officially returned to office, more than two months after stepping aside

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) president Moses Magogo has vowed to fight negative forces who want to take the running of football from the backdoor.

Magogo was speaking after he officially returned to office, more than two months after stepping aside to allow for investigations into his alleged sale of World Cup tickets.

“We shall not give chance to negative forces to take over. If anybody is standing outside Fufa thinking that he will take the leadership without thinking and training I am sorry it will not happen,” Magogo is quoted as saying by New Vision.

“It is the battle I will fight forever because Fufa determines leadership,” added Magogo, who thanked the Fufa executive and stakeholders for keeping the ship afloat in his absence.

“I am proud of myself. I have been able to build a strong institution called Fufa despite the negative forces. It is still standing and no-one in pro-football was negative [about his involvement in the Fifa investigations]."

Justus Mugisha, the man who occupied the position in the 73 days that Magogo was away, handed over the office to the Fufa president.



Mugisha hailed Magogo's return saying: “Mr. President, your comeback is a victory to Ugandan football from negative faces.”

Months ago, Makindye West MP and Shadow Minister for Sports, Allan Ssewanyana, petitioned that Magogo involved himself in the trade of 2014 World Cup tickets that were designated for Ugandans at a cheaper price, which was not in line with Fifa statutes.



Following that petition, Magogo had to step aside to allow for investigations.



During Magogo's absence, Uganda was engaged in a number of tournaments, including the inaugural Cosafa U17 Girls Championship in Mauritius (Uganda won), Afcon qualifiers between Burundi and Malawi and an international friendly against Kenya.



Uganda are also doing well in the Cecafa tournaments - Senior Challenge Cup and U17 Girls Championship