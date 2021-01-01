‘I will come back with a purpose’ – Vipers SC’s Mulondo after long-term injury recovery

The defender has been out since he last played in 2019 and has now made his ambition clear as to when he assumes club duties

Vipers Sports Club defender Livingstone Mulondo has stated he is going to come back with a purpose as he nears a complete recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The former Busoga United defender has been out for almost two seasons after he got injured, underwent surgery and got sidelined. He was not part of the Venoms team that won the Premier League title last season.

“Coming back from this injury and long layoff is a blessing and I feel like I have to come back with a purpose,” Mulondo told the club’s website.

“I can’t come back just to be complacent or just to play cautiously. If I come back, I have to come back with 100 percent effort, come back better than I was before.

“I don’t want to be the guy that comes back and kind of falls off. I want to show that I’m the same player I was before.”

Vipers' strength and conditioning coach Ram Nyakana Mpuga said Mulondo has been training brilliantly and is now ready to feature in competitive games.

“It now looks like Mulondo is on the comeback trail as he has shown flashes of brilliance in the practice matches played since the resumption of this season,” Mpuga said.

“He has also continued to play and train well during the club’s daily drills and can come up against his teammates, among other things, leaving the coaches impressed.

“I feel he is both physically and psychologically well to play competitively again because his response towards exercises and rehabilitation has been hugely positive.

“His balance, stamina and agility are better than they were months back so now we have to see how he will react on the pitch.”

Mulondo last played in 2019 during a 1-0 win against BUL FC at St Mary’s Stadium when Michael Nam – a Kenyan tactician – was still in charge of the Kitende club.

When he will finally start playing, Vipers will look upon Mulondo and his teammates to fight for the retention of the league title. The Venoms could not advance in the Caf Champions League as they were eliminated by Sudan’s Al Hilal Omdurman in the preliminary stage.