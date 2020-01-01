I was not treated like a player at Proline FC - Leku

The Ugandan says he would not have wanted his one-year contract extended at the club, given the perceived unfairness

Striker Alfred Leku has claimed he was never treated like a player at Proline FC.

Leku joined Proline at the beginning of the abandoned 2019/20 season after penning a one-year contract and has said he would not want a longer time with the club given how he was treated.

Proline were relegated to the Fufa Big League when the Premier League ended due to the restrictions placed to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

“I signed for only one season with them and its done. Even if I still had a contract with Proline, I would leave because I never had enough playing time there,” Lule told Sports Nation.

“I was not treated like a player. I didn’t get playing time.”

Leku is, however, accepting the fact that coaching changes might have affected his time at the club.

“I don’t want to say that Proline are bad because these situations happen in football but the change in coaches affected me," he said.

“I joined Proline because of Bisaso [Shafiq] and when he left, I knew it was the end of the road for me.”

Matia Lule was appointed as Bisaso's successor before the club went on again to appoint Baker Mbowa in place of Lule.

Leku also spoke about his time at Jwaneng Galaxy in Botswana.

“It was the same issue of coaches because I was also signed by another coach who then left after some weeks,” Leku revealed.

"Then the team brought in Miguel Da Costa [who had loaned me out when I was at Vipers SC], he did the same to me in Botswana.

“Unfortunately, the team [Extension Gunners] I went on loan in Bostwana never had money and being a foreigner, life became hard in that team.

“Since I never had a good relationship with Da Costa, I came back to my mother club and he said he can’t add more players to the team.”

Meanwhile, Busoga United defender David Bagoole has stated they have a team that can win the UPL title next season.

“We have very many good players who can help us to challenge for the title and surely that must be our ultimate target next season,” Bagoole told Football256.

Bagoole, who was key as United finished fourth, said it was unfortunate for the league to be cancelled.

“It’s bitter that we didn’t play to the end but anybody can understand the situation that we’re in right now,” he concluded.

“Much as we would have liked to play all the games, the pandemic couldn’t allow us, but I am happy with where we finished and we should be targeting the title next term.

“Credit [for a good season] goes to whoever is associated with the club from the president to the fans for the endless support.”

“But more credit goes to the players and the coach because they really did a tremendous job.”