I was harassed by a Simba SC fan – sacked Yanga SC coach Eymael

The Belgian was relieved of his duties following alleged comments he made after a mid-week clash against Mtibwa Sugar

Coach Luc Eymael has explained what prompted him to make the controversial comments that saw Yanga SC sack him on Monday.

Eymael, in a voice message obtained by Goal, made demeaning comments about Tanzanians and especially Timu Ya Wananchi supporters but he has clarified why he did so.

The Belgian stated he was provoked by an unnamed Simba supporter during their match against Mtibwa Sugar which ended in a one-all draw.

“On Wednesday, I was very frustrated after the game...I was disappointed with the direction of the fans,” Eymael told Goal.

“I didn't go for the interview, just went straight to my hotel. All people were calling me [names] but I did not want to respond.

“Then there is this one guy from Simba who kept harassing me, and I reacted.”

On firing the former AFC Leopards coach, Yanga maintained their core values demand respect for humanity, which they claim Eymael failed to adhere to.

“Owing to those unsporting remarks, Yanga management has decided to fire [Luc] Eymael effective today, Monday, July 27 and will ensure he leaves the country as soon as possible,” the record Mainland Premier League side said as they parted ways with the Belgian.

“The management apologises to the country's leaders, Tanzania Football Federation [TFF], members, Yanga fans and the citizens in general for the disgusting and demeaning remarks by coach Luc Eymael.

“Yanga SC value and believe in pillars of discipline and humanity, and is against any form of racism.”

Eymael also made complaints about the pitches in Tanzania and his own living conditions in the country, as well as alleging Yanga’s Kariakoo rivals Simba are favoured by the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF).

“My brother this place is not for me, playing in such pitches so bad pitches of a level of seventh or eighth division in Europe is not for me,” he continued.

“Do your own things and you cannot be able to win the league because you are not an organised team, you are not an organised club and the officiating is always against you because you are a poor club.

“Then you wait for the federation and the federation is only for Simba. It is not for us, so you have to release me.

“I do not want to stay here.”