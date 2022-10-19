'I was always concerned' - Chelsea boss Potter believes mixed opinions on Mount are 'strange'

Mason Mount continues to gain the full trust of every manager he works under and Graham Potter has become the latest boss to place his faith in him.

Has played every game for Chelsea this season

Earned 32 England caps since 2019 debut

Potter unsure why he is heavily criticised

WHAT HAPPENED? At both club level and for his country, the 23-year-old has become a mainstay and has recently stood out among the managerial turbulence at Chelsea. However, Mount is still very often the scapegoat for criticism which confuses each of the managers he has worked alongside.

WHAT HE SAID: Potter is the latest Chelsea manager to entrust the Three Lions midfielder with a regular place in the side and he couldn't speak highly enough of him. He told Chelsea's official website: "It's part of life, everyone is entitled to their opinions, that's fine. I can only speak from my point of view and as an outsider, whenever we played Chelsea, you're always concerned about Mason. You can see the quality he has and if you give him a second, you give him too much space, he can hurt you with his qualities.

"It is surprising to get a few questions with a mixed opinion on Mason, I find that strange, especially from the outside. When you start to work with him, you see he has everything he needs to be a top, top player. A great attitude, he understands spaces, he can execute, he assists, he scores goals, he is top."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is becoming harder and harder for supporters to question Mount's ability as he continues to be praised by some of the world's best managers. As he was with Tuchel and Lampard, the youngster looks as though he will play a key role for Chelsea once again under Potter.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MOUNT? Unless he picks up an injury prior to the World Cup, he will be one of the England players travelling to Qatar next month. Although, with a number of other exciting midfielders and forwards, his path to a starting berth in the Middle East could be a tough one.