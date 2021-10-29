Jorginho has joked he would vote for himself for the Ballon d’Or award if given the chance to ensure he gets at least one pick for the illustrious prize.

The midfielder is among the contenders for the prestigious award after a fine year that has brought victories in the Champions League and Super Cup with Chelsea and Euro 2020 with Italy.

Aside from himself, Jorginho says Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne would be his pick, though Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are the frontrunners for the award which will be handed out at a ceremony in Paris on November 29.

What did Jorginho say?

Though the award is traditionally dominated by attack-minded players, defensive midfielder Jorginho’s nomination is a reflection of the impact he has had for club and country over the past 12 months.

As a result he is likely to garner plenty of support from the journalists, international coaches and captains who will vote for the winner.

However, should they look elsewhere, the 29-year-old has a plan to ensure there is at least one vote registered in his name – though Belgian star De Bruyne is his serious pick.

“If I don’t vote for me, who will vote? I want to have at least one vote! Just kidding,” Jorginho told ESPN Brasil.

“I believe I’d vote for Kevin de Bruyne for everything he’s been doing and for the beautiful football he’s been showing in recent years. For those who like football, it’s great to see him play because he understands football, he is a player with above-average intelligence.”

'I’ve always tried to put my game in the Premier League'

Jorginho also revealed how he had to adapt his game to fit into the rigours of the Premier League following his move from Napoli in 2018, though he did not want to completely change the way he plays.

“I’ve always tried to put my game in the Premier League, not the other way around,” added the Brazil-born star.

“I learned the issue of physical contact and intensity. I put it in my style, because I don’t have the physical build to want to go into the Premier League style of running and brawling. I get this, I try to insert it into my style of play.”

Jorginho also praised his mother for the role she played in his early football career and says the titles he has won this year is because of her influence.

“I even get goosebumps when I remember these things, really. Thinking about her in these moments is special,” he said.

“Unfortunately, she returned to Brazil after the Champions League final, which was surreal, and missed the Euros because there was no way to return to England and do quarantine in time. She was desperate because she couldn’t go back (laughs).”

