I want to be a big achiever like my father Mudin - Tooro United's Mukungu

The midfielder is looking to follow in the footsteps his dad when he was a player

Tooro United midfielder Rashid Mukungu has revealed he is working hard to achieve what his father Rashid Mudin did during his playing days.

Mudin was part of Uganda's team that took part in the 1978 African Cup of Nations in Ghana. The East African country went on to reach the ultimate stage of the tournament only to lose to Ghana who won the title at home.

Uganda have never achieved the same feat since.

Mudin also tasted success with the clubs he featured for including Kampala City Council (KCC) and Uganda Commercial Bank (UCB).

At KCC, the defender won the league titles three times in 1976, 1977 and in 1981. In 1979, he joined UBC and lifted the title too.

The defender won the Cecafa club championship in 1978 too.

“This medal [the runners-up medal Mudin and his teammates won in 1978] inspires me to play football with all my heart. I want to be a big achiever like my father. It is the reason, I keep it secretively,” Mukungu told Kawowo Sports.

“When you look at the successes of my father, I really feel inspired and always yearn to be like him in everything he did.”

Apart from his success on the pitch, Mudin also had a mentionable career as a journalist as he served at Soccer World Magazine, The Monitor, and Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) where he was also the organizing-secretary.

Mukungu hopes to achieve the same.

“When I finally retire, I expect to become a sports journalist like my father was. I want to be a famous journalist and this is a dream I have when I retire from playing,” the midfielder concluded.

Mudin died in a road accident in 1998.

Mansoor Kabugo, who is the Director at Kampala Junior Team (KJT), said the Tooro United midfielder is a determined person.

“[Rashid] Mukungu is my old student at Kampala Junior Team (KJT) where he spent four years. He is disciplined and hardworking. Always determined to achieve the set targets,” Kabugo told the same publication.

“Above all, he is very religious which has helped him in daily life.”

Yusuf Kyambadde Mutenda, a football coach and who has worked with Mukungu before, praised him too.

“Mukungu is a good boy and a nice one to work with because he is a good listener and always ready to learn. He is disciplined, hard-working on the pitch and off the pitch,” said Mutenda

“A team leader in the making, determined to succeed, dedicated and smart on the pitch and off the pitch.

“He has my prayers and support whenever.”

Mukungu's role models are Ugandan Tony Mawejje and Ivorian Yaya Toure.