'I used to go to reserve games just to watch him' - Scholes delighted to see Rashford thrive at Man Utd

The Red Devils legend is a long-time admirer of the current star, who is happy with his new position on the left side of attack

Manchester United idol Paul Scholes has revealed his admiration for Marcus Rashford, which stretches back to long before he made his mark on the Premier League.

Rashford, 22, has been with the United academy set-up since the age of seven and established himself in the Reds first team while still a teenager.

It is under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, that he has really flourished, becoming a real threat in attack since moving to the left-hand side of the Norwegian's forward line.

More teams

With 19 goals so far in 2019-20 Rashford has already smashed his season-best haul, and Scholes is delighted to see him go from strength to strength.

“I always remember watching him, mainly in the reserve team, and he was an out and out centre-forward,” Scholes told UTD Podcast in a sneak preview of the latest episode of the club's official recording.

“Sometimes I would go to games and just watch him, and not really watch where the ball was. I’d look for his movement - is he clever enough to have that link with a midfield player? I think he has that.



“I was really excited when he first got into the team, a little bit luckily at first - I think there was an injury to someone. But ever since he has got into the team, he has shown the talent he has got as a centre-forward or a player wide on the left.

“I always remember seeing him as a kid and I thought his intelligence and movement was as a centre-forward. He looked like an out-and-out number nine, but now when you see him in games, he seems to enjoy it more from the left-hand side.”

Rashford was also a guest on the podcast and affirmed that he is happy with the altered role that Solskjaer has asked him to fulfil.

Article continues below

“A lot of it depends on the players that you are playing with,” he explained.

“When you are on the left, you can create a lot more things on your own, giving that little bit more to the team.

"Whereas when you are playing up front, sometimes you are isolated and need someone in midfield who can find passes for 90 minutes of a game, so you can disappear in games sometimes as a number nine."