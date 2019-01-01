'I think they can last until the end' - Lippi thinks Inter will take Serie A battle with Juve to the wire

A World Cup winning boss expects the Italian title race to be a closely fought battle between the two clubs leading the way at the start of the season

Title challengers Inter are capable of keeping pace with Juventus throughout the entire Serie A season, according to Marcello Lippi.

Antonio Conte's men notched up a fourth successive league win with a routine 3-0 triumph at Torino on Saturday .

Goals from Lautaro Martinez, Stefan de Vrij and Romelu Lukaku kept the pressure on champions Juve, who remain a point ahead after a 3-1 win over Atalanta.

Some have suggested strength in depth will enable the leaders to pull clear as the season progresses, but Lippi expects the title race to go down to the wire.

"It is very beautiful and it certainly made the start of the season very interesting," the ex-Italy head coach told Corriere dello Sport .

"I really think it can last until the end. In August I thought that it would be a three-way fight for the title, but Napoli will struggle to get back into the race.

"[Carlo] Ancelotti is a very good coach and I am convinced that he will improve the team. However, even if he drives them out of the difficult moment he is going through, he has accumulated too much distance to the top.

"The championship will be more uncertain than in recent years and this is good for our football."

11 - #Inter have won 11 of the first 13 Serie A games current season: the Nerazzurri have never done better at this stage of a top-flight campaign, having achieved this result only in 1950/51. Approach. #TorinoInter pic.twitter.com/8mCI9vSJmc — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 23, 2019

Inter's only domestic defeat this term came at the hands of Juve in October.

Lippi went on to praise Bianconeri boss Maurizio Sarri for adapting well to the job he inherited from Massimiliano Allegri this summer.

Article continues below

He said: "The change of coach could have negatively affected and created difficulties if Sarri had not been intelligent, but Maurizio is intelligent.

"He has already managed to implement some of his ideas without lowering the performance that Juve had with Conte first and then with Allegri."

Next up for Inter is a trip to Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday, where they must win to stay in the hunt for a spot in the last 16.