I stepped on many toes, created a new normal - Fufa President Magogo

The official was then serving as the Competitions Secretary when he had to enforce stringent rules

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) President Moses Magogo has explained how he had to deal with established clubs that used to break laws.

Magogo stated his initial tenure at Fufa as the Competitions Secretary saw him get into direct conflict with clubs as he tried to implement rules.

"There is a time, Bunamwaya FC [the club owned by the Fufa President then] used a player with a red card and the committee had to take the decision to deduct six points," Magaogo said on a Facebook post.

"Of course, the likes of Haruna Kyobe could not believe this but when I explained the rules to Colonel Bell, he called Dr Lawrence Mulindwa [then Fufa president] and explained it to him.

"I met the Fufa President and the best interest for the game was to implement the rules. It sounds easy after but not a simple thing then. These two gentlemen allowed me to implement the rules.

"Young, naive, innovative, fearless, very energetic with a passion to organise fair competitions, I took the bull by its horns. I definitely stepped on many toes and created a new normal."

The Caf Executive member, who stated how key the late Jackson 'Bell' Tushabe helped him throughout the tumultuous stint as the Competitions Secretary, gave the example of the rules that saw him rub big clubs the wrong way.

"There are countless incidents that Colonel Bell stood up for me. Most notable when the big clubs wanted me to be removed from the powerful position of Competitions Secretary because I did not offer preferential treatment they always enjoyed before," added Magogo.

"For example, on behalf of the committee; I had warned and denied KCC FC not to use Owen Kasule with three yellow cards having accumulated two in the lower league and one in KCC FC as prohibited by the rules.

"I had denied Villa outside the window registration of Ibrahim Kongo as prohibited by the rules.

"I had ordered the replay of Express FC without fans in the morning at Nakivubo and enforced it for the first time in reaction to a match aborted by hooliganism in accordance with the prevailing rules then.

"The clubs thought I was being too much but Colonel Bell put down his foot that I can only leave if he is leaving too. And the clubs had to accept the status quo."