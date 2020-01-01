I signed an extension to pay fans back - Onduparaka FC's Okocha

The left-back will remain with the Caterpillars for two more seasons and said the support he has been shown deserves appreciation

Onduparaka FC defender Rashid Okocha has opened up on why he opted to extend his stay despite having a number of offers on the table.

The left-back signed a contract extension for two years and he said the love of the fans played a critical role when he decided to stay for another two seasons. Okocha signed for the Arua club in 2017 and is looking forward to working under a new system.

“I did this to pay back the fans who have trusted me over these years,” Okocha told the club’s website. “They have supported me on and off the pitch and I feel I can still do much more for them as a Caterpillar.

“It was a hard decision for me to make, obviously, I had offers from different clubs, at one point I had even made up my mind to extend and I contacted the CEO but then another offer came on board and I had to rethink.

“But in the end, my decision came down to weighing my love for this club, and the love of the fans for me, I think I would not get this kind of love elsewhere if I left right now.

“I am also impressed with the new system the club is trying to adopt and I am really hoping that all this isn’t in vain.”

Onduparaka CEO Edison Shaban explained where the future of old players lies considering the club has signed 17 new ones.

“We still have players that were here with us last season, most of them are still contracted and we believe by having a huge squad we can improve the depth and balance in the team,” Shaban said.

“As a club, we aim to have a squad that will have all aspects of the game ranging from experience, talent, zeal and above all passion for the Onduparaka badge.”

After the government allowed the resumption of both contact and non-contact sports, Fufa is yet to reveal the roadmap for a new season after they had hinted the October 17 date is subject to amendment.