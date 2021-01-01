'I saw my phone ringing all over the place' - Konate responds to Liverpool transfer rumours

The Reds are reported to be in advanced talks to sign the France Under-21 international from RB Leipzig

Ibrahima Konate says his phone has been “ringing all over the place” following reports of an imminent move to Liverpool.

The Athletic claimed on Monday that the Reds were in advanced talks to sign the defender from RB Leipzig.

Konate says he has not been distracted by the speculation, with his focus on helping France advance at the European Under-21 Championship.

What has been said?

“I woke up, I saw my phone ringing all over the place,” Konate told L’Equipe. “I just wanted to tell them, ‘Hey, I played yesterday, I’m tired, leave me alone'.

“Frankly, I don’t even look at this. We can’t focus on that, there are the Euros and then my return to the club. You have to focus on that and not on the external things.”

What has been said about Konate and Liverpool?

The reports had claimed that talks were at an “advanced stage,” with the Reds hopeful of adding the 21-year-old centre-back to their ranks this summer.

Other clubs are also circling, but Liverpool are said to be confident about adding a potential partner for Virgil van Dijk to their ranks.

Liverpool’s defensive issues

It has been well documented the problems Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has had to contend with this season.

Van Dijk’s season was ruined by a knee injury picked up in October, while fellow centre-back options Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Fabinho have all spent significant time in the treatment room.

Klopp attempted to patch over the issues in January, but the signings of Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies have not solved their problems.

Article continues below

Kabak has shown flashes of quality to suggest he could have a future at the club, should Liverpool turn his loan spell at Anfield from Schalke into a permanent arrangement, but Davies has not made an appearance since making a surprise move from Preston.

Konate has huge potential and at 21 is a player for the long term, meaning he would be an ideal addition should Liverpool get the deal over the line.

Further reading