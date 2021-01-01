'I regret my actions' - Uganda's Aucho responds after Fufa suspension

The star accepts blame for his omission that has generated prolonged social media debate ahead of Cranes' qualifiers

Uganda international Khalid Aucho has apologised after he was suspended from the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers squad for the Burkina Faso and Malawi games.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations cited matters of indiscipline as reasons for the dismissal of the former Gor Mahia midfielder who has now expressed remorse for the development.

"I am remorseful and I take full responsibility for the actions that led to my suspension from the national team camp for the forthcoming Afcon qualifiers against Burkina Faso and Malawi," Aucho said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"I regret my actions and I am ready to put this chapter behind me as it is a dream to represent my country. To Fufa, fellow players, fans, and friends; I can only say I am sorry.

"I also accept the fact that many of you will not believe my apology or anything that I say at this point but this is my only official statement and it is from the bottom of my heart.

"I wish the Uganda Cranes success in the two encounters and I hope for the best. See you soon."

Although Aucho has accepted to shoulder the blame, he has received sympathy such as that from, Allan Kateregga who came out to encourage his midfield teammate.

"To you, my brother Khalid Aucho, the greatest glory in living lies not in falling, but in rising every time we fall," the former AFC Leopards star said. "This shall pass and you shall be back stronger and better."

Uganda are in camp for the March 24 encounter against Burkina Faso before an away tie against The Flames on March 29. The training sessions have majorly involved stars from the local league as the foreign-based ones are largely expected to arrive from Monday.