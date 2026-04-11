'I received a call from Koeman: I'm in the running for a spot in the Netherlands' World Cup squad'

PSV brought their title-winning celebrations to a convincing close with a 2-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam. At Het Kasteel, the Eindhoven side showed no complacency, maintaining their dominance despite the lack of pressure. Guus Til played a leading role and made it clear after the match that their hunger is far from sated.

The midfielder stressed that he refuses to treat the remaining fixtures as mere formalities. “Speaking for myself, I wanted to step up a gear and show that we are the best,” he said after the match. In his view, PSV played well and should have killed the game off earlier.

Despite several days of celebrations, PSV looked fresh and sharp. Til enjoyed the performance and never sensed a lack of focus. “I want to be back in the starting line-up straight away and win again. I actually thought we were pretty good.”

Far from letting up, he views the early title as fresh motivation to keep winning. “When you’re champions this early, you can celebrate every week. I just want to win everything.”

PSV missed Joey Veerman and Jerdy Schouten in Rotterdam, yet the absences were barely felt. “I like having Joey on the pitch; he’s great at those over-the-top passes,” Til explained, “but the guys who came in today were also very good.”

He felt the side never looked in danger, creating enough chances to wrap things up before the break. “We didn’t get into trouble and should have been 3–0 up at half-time. It was a bit of a run-around at times because we were playing one-on-one,” he added.

PSV’s early goal was ruled out for an alleged handball by Til during the build-up. “I thought someone else had touched the ball at first, but I understand the call,” he said with a smile.

Finally, Til discusses his prospects for the Dutch national team and the upcoming World Cup. “He rang me, just like Joey did.” Til doesn’t want to ‘spill the beans’ on what was discussed, but remains hopeful of another chance with the Oranje. “I do feel there’s still a chance to play.”