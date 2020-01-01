'I need money to buy a small phone' - Ex-Uganda, SC Villa striker Mukasa calls for help

The former Jogoo's top scorer has been in poor health for over 10 years now

Former Uganda and SC Villa striker Andrew Mukasa has pleaded for assistance as he continues to recover from mental illness.

Villa's legend has asked for financial help and 'a small phone' as he battles the mental issue he has been suffering for over 10 years now.

“I am doing fine. There is a big change now as compared to the past,” Fimbo, as Mukasa is popularly known, is quoted as saying by Sports Nation.

“Although I am still struggling financially, I need money to buy medicine, new clothing and maybe a small phone.”

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Mukasa was staying with his brother Ronnie Makabai but had to return to his rural home at Wakaliga.

“I have to thank God and [Ronnie] Makabai who have been there for me, and everyone who has done his best to see that my son recovers up to this stage,” Mukasa's Grace Nandawula said.

“Fimbo is now doing well, he can wash his clothes, we can have good conversations and he is that patient who even asks for his medicines, and he is a smart person who now loves his God.

“However, there challenges we face especially getting his medicine, food, clothing and, of course, the house where he sleeps in is in a worrying state."

Mukasa won Premier League titles in 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2001 with Villa and also lifted the Uganda Cup trophies twice with the same club. He won Uganda's Player of the Year in 1999.

Mukasa's plight has been reported almost a week after a number of Ugandan goalkeepers paid a courtesy call to former Ugandan goalkeeper Jamil Kasirye.

Fred Kajoba, Charles Lukwago, Ismail Watenga, Crested Cranes skipper Ruth Aturo and Dennis Onyango took part in the initiative to reach out to Kasirye.

“We are looking forward to setting up something that will stay around for a long time to sustain all the goalkeepers in need of help at any time be it the retired or those still active," Kajoba said as they promised to ensure retired players do not suffer anymore.

“We shall now start up a union which will keep us together because, from today onwards, we don’t want to hear any of our goalkeepers suffering.”

Mukasa, who was the league top scorer in 1999 and 2000 with SC Villa, was appointed Uganda captain in 2000.