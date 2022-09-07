'I'm in love!' - Xavi on Lewandowski after hat-trick in Barcelona's Champions League opener

Xavi has professed his love for Robert Lewandowski after the striker grabbed a hat-trick in Barcelona's 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday.

Lewandowski scored three times in rout

Has now netted eight times this season

Xavi delighted with all-round play

WHAT HAPPENED? Lewandowski continued his fine start to life at Camp Nou in midweek, grabbing a hat-trick in his club's Champions League group stage opener against Viktoria Plzen.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Hat-trick for Lewandowski today. But not only, he plays and he makes the team play. He knows the third man and reads space perfectly. I'm in love. His signing was fantastic," Xavi told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski has had no problems finding the back of the net since joining Barcelona this summer, with five La Liga goals in just four appearances.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Xavi will be hoping that the goals keep on flowing as there are some tough European games on the horizon for his side. Inter and Bayern Munich - who Barca play next - are the other teams in Group C, with Die Roten securing a dominant 2-0 win at San Siro on Wednesday.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Lewandowski is the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three different teams: Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and now Barca.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Blaugrana return to league action on Saturday when they travel to Cadiz.