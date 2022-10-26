'I love him' - Klopp admits he was 'very angry' after failing to land former transfer target Tadic

Ed Mackey|
Dusan Tadic 2022-23Getty
J. KloppLiverpoolD. TadićAjax vs LiverpoolAjaxUEFA Champions LeagueTransfers

Jurgen Klopp revealed that he wanted to sign Ajax's Dusan Tadic for Liverpool ahead of the Champions League clash between his men and the Dutch side.

  • Tadic spent four years at Southampton
  • Left for Ajax in 2018
  • Klopp wanted to sign him

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp is well aware that there are a number of players in the Ajax squad who can hurt Liverpool this evening. However, there is one player in particular that he will be wary of as he wanted to bring Tadic to Anfield a few years ago when he left Southampton.

WHAT HE SAID: The Liverpool boss told RTL (via Football365): “I love him as a player. I was very angry with myself when he went to Ajax, because I was also interested in him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to the clash at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Tadic has faced Liverpool on 13 occasions in his career. He has been on the winning team in just three of those games, drawing two and losing the other eight. He is still yet to score against the six-time Champions League winners.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Luis Diaz Dusan Tadic Liverpool Ajax 2022-23Getty ImagesDusan Tadic Steven Gerrard Southampton LiverpoolGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KLOPP? The German will be desperate to get his side back on track in the Premier League with their progression to the Champions League knockouts all but secured. The FA Cup and Carabao Cup holders face Leeds at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

36008 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

  • 36%Manchester City
  • 15%Paris Saint-Germain
  • 10%Liverpool
  • 39%Other team
36008 Votes
Play the only 2022/23 game with the UEFA Champions League on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks