"I'll accept a pay cut at this club..." Cancelo hints at a move away from Barcelona

Barcelona’s Portuguese player João Cancelo has hinted at a possible departure from the Catalan club, with his future remaining uncertain at the end of the current season.

Cancelo has been playing for Barcelona since the last winter transfer window, having joined on loan from Saudi side Al-Hilal.

Barcelona want to keep Cancelo beyond the end of the season without paying any money to the Saudi club, but Al-Hilal are insisting on receiving €15 million in exchange for the Portuguese star.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Cancelo’s situation, the former Manchester City player told Portuguese channel 11 that he would be keen to return to Benfica at some point.

He added, as reported by the website "Football Spain": "I have already earned more than I expected, but playing for Benfica is like playing basketball, and for the love of it, I would accept a pay cut."

Cancelo began his professional career with Benfica, before playing for several of the world’s top clubs such as Juventus, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Barcelona, but it seems he longs for his days at the Portuguese club.

Despite Barcelona’s serious intentions to keep Cancelo, they are drawing up alternative plans in case the deal cannot be completed on a free transfer from Saudi side Al-Hilal. In this regard, the names of Bayer Leverkusen full-back Alejandro Grimaldo and Juventus player Andrea Cambiaso are emerging as potential replacements for Cancelo’s likely departure.

Read also: Al-Hilal sets transfer fee and departure conditions... Cancelo faces two bitter choices!



