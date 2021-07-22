‘I leave with many happy memories’ - Roberts steps down as Morocco technical director

The former Wales assistant manager has left his post with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation due to personal reasons

Osian Roberts has resigned from his position as technical director of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

Having worked as assistant manager to Chris Coleman, Gary Speed and Ryan Giggs, the 57-year-old was handed the role by the North African country on a five-year deal.

Citing family reasons, he left his post two years into his contract with few months to the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Cameroon.

During his time, he played a key role as the Atlas Lions retained their African Nations Championship earlier this year.

His other achievements saw the North Africans win the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations as well as helping Morocco reach the U20 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2005. That team crashed out in the quarter-finals after losing on penalties to Tunisia.

Despite his unexpected exit, he is proud of his success while expressing optimism about the future of Moroccan football.

"I am optimistic for football in FRMF. I believe it could be a football nation among the top 20 in the world," Roberts told BBC Sport Africa.

"I have put a foundation in place... but there is a lot of work still to do.

"My two years in Morocco has been an incredible experience in a beautiful country with lovely people and I have great friends here. I leave with many happy memories."

He highlighted other achievements especially on the development for coaches seeking Confederation of African Football recognised licenses.

Furthermore, his presence attracted top names like Patrick Vieira, Marcel Desailly and Thierry Henry to visit as guest instructors for the courses.

"Morocco was the first African nation to be accepted into Caf Coaching Convention following official evaluation of the A Licence courses we run," he continued.

"Our Caf Pro Licence courses continued to be formulated and will be finalised in September 2021 despite being laid due to Covid-19 and we have started the first ever African Caf B Fast Track courses for ex-internationals.

"I also created new and specific courses for the Botola Pro (Moroccan league) youth coaches and technical directors to help implement an overall philosophy within the clubs to help the transition of players from clubs to national teams."