I-League 2019-20 trophy handed over to champions Mohun Bagan

The 2019-20 I-League champions Mohun Bagan finally received the much awaited trophy on Sunday...

I-League 2019-20 champions Mohun Bagan were handed over the trophy by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Sunday in Kolkata.

The trophy handover ceremony was held at a hotel in Kolkata in the presence of I-League I-League Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sunando Dhar, West Bengal's Minister of Public Works and Youth Services & Sports, Aroop Biswas and IFA general secretary Joydeeop Mukherjee. Mohun Bagan Club president Swapan Sadhan Bose, general secretary Srinjoy Bose and Finance Secretary Debashish Dutta were also present.

Praising Mohun Bagan's performance last season, the I-League CEO said, "The football Mohun Bagan presented us in this season was exceptional. Since the starting of the season, they played with the authority and conviction. On behalf of the All India Football Federation, I would like to congratulate entire Mohun Bagan family.”

The IFA secretary congratulated the Green and Maroons and thanked the club for bringing glory to Bengal football. He said, "Congratulations to Mohun Bagan. They need to be applauded for their tremendous effort. Their performance speaks volume and their Hero I-League triumph has brought further glory to Bengal Football. Shri Aroop Biswas has always guided us. Without his support, we couldn’t have organised Hero I-League qualifiers successfully. Now, we’ll look forward to the next edition of organising Hero I-League 2020-21 successfully.”

The I-League 2019-20 season had to be halted and eventually stopped after just 16 rounds due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting nationwide lockdown in March. Mohun Bagan were already on 39 points from 16 matches and were crowned champions.

Thousands of fans celebrated the triumph of their favourite club across the city in numbers.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the club on their fifth I-League triumph.