I-League 2019-20 season to conclude, Mohun Bagan to be declared as champions

The League committee has sent its recommendations to the AIFF Executive Committee...

The 2019-20 season of I-League is set to be deemed to be concluded, with Mohun Bagan being declared as champions.

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) League Committee, following a meeting on Saturday, has sent its recommendations to the Executive Committee.

The meeting, which was chaired by AIFF Senior Vice President Subrata Dutta, came up with the following recommendations regarding the Indian football scenario amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

1. The 2019-20 season to be deemed concluded.

2. Mohun Bagan to be declared champions as they were table-toppers when the league was suspended and had an insurmountable lead.

3. The remaining prize money to be equally divided among the remaining 10 clubs.

4. There shall be no relegation from I-League for the 2019-20 season.