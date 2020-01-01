Mohun Bagan's juggernaut continues to roll after beating TRAU 3-1

Fran Gonzalez netted his 10th goal of the season to go level with Aser Dipanda in the golden boot race...

Mohun Bagan romped to a 3-1 win over Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Sunday evening.

Fran Gonzalez (14') opened the scoring from the spot and two strikes in quick succession from Joseba Beitia (22') and Papa Diawara (23') sealed the three points. Meanwhile, Joel Sunday (35') got one consolation goal for the home supporters.

Mohun Bagan coach made three changes to the line up that defeated Churchill Brothers 3-0 with Lalramchullova replacing a suspended Ashutosh Mehta, Dhanachandran Singh relegating Gurjinder Kumar to the bench, and Komron Tursunov coming in place of an injured Daniel Cyrus.

More teams

Whereas his opposite number Nandha Kumar Singh also made three alterations, by reinstating regular centre back Oguchi Uche, left-back Denechandram Meitei, and winger Premjit Singh in the starting line-up.

Mohun Bagan started the match on the ascendancy and could have put the match to bed within the first six minutes if they had converted their chances. In the third minute, VP Suhair twisted and turned to outfox Deepak Devrani but his venomous left-footer missed the far post by a whisker. Next, it was if Fran Gonzalez who was guilty of missing an open net in spite of being unmarked.

But the Mariners did not have to wait long for the opener, as Gonzlez made amends for his earlier miss by converting a penalty. TRAU keeper Sayan Roy jumped in the right direction but the Spaniard perfectly placed his shot to beat the diving shot-stopper.

The Manipuri outfit woke up from their slumber after conceding and started making inroads in the opposition half. But while venturing forward they left spaces at the back and Bagan made them pay by scoring twice in two minutes.

Joseba Beitia scored a brilliant pile driver from outside the box and hardly had TRAU restarted proceedings, Diawara found the net after Tursunov played him through from the right flank.

In the 35th minute, TRAU got a glimmer of hope when Joel Sunday tapped in from hand-shaking distance of goal with Joseph Mayowa setting him up on a platter. After pulling one back the hosts suddenly found a spring in their step and if Mayowa and Devrani were a bit more clinical then they could have further reduced the deficit.

Mohun Bagan started on a more measured note after the break. They were happy to knock the ball around the park instead of charging down the throat of TRAU. Beitia came into his act and started dictating tempo from the centre of the park.

In the 70th minute, Bagan were reduced to 10-men when Tursunov was flashed the second yellow of the evening after a mistimed tackle on Dinesh Singh. In spite of having the numerical advantage on the pitch, TRAU could not take the match by the scruff of its neck. They stuck to long-ball tactics and Bagan's centre backs had little difficulty in dealing with the hopeful aerial balls.

With this win, Mohun Bagan move on to 35 points from 14 matches and will return t action at home against Chennai City on Thursday.



