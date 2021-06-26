I-League 2021-22 to be held in Kolkata: Everything you need to know

The I-League is expected to start in mid-December with the qualifiers to be held in September...

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) League Committee, on Saturday, has decided that the I-League 2021-22 season will be held at Kolkata.

Due to the prolonged Coronavirus pandemic situation, the tournament comprising of 13 teams will be held behind closed doors with teams having to stay in a bio-bubble for the entire duration of the I-League. A maximum of 10 teams for the I-League Qualifiers will also be held at a single venue, Bengaluru.

