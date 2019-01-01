Marti Crespi's late goal hands East Bengal full points against TRAU

The Red and Golds climbed to the top of the I-League table with a narrow win over TRAU FC...

East Bengal beat TRAU FC 2-1 in their fourth match of the I-League 2019-20 season on Saturday at the Kalyani Stadium.

Marcos Jimenez De La Espada handed East Bengal the lead in the 17th minute but Deepak Devrani restored parity in the 45th minute. Marti Crespi netted the winning goal in the 89th minute to seal full points for the hosts.

Alejandro Menendez made only one change in the East Bengal starting XI which defeated NEROCA FC 4-1 in their last match. Ronaldo Oliveira replaced suspended Jaime Santos Colado.

Douglas D’Silva, on the other hand, made seven changes in the TRAU FC lineup which faced a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Mohun Bagan in their last match. Only Gurpreet Singh, Patrick Uche, Sandeep Singh and Denechandram Meitei were retained from the last game.

Samad Ali Mallick came very close to break the deadlock in the 8th minute when he attempted a shot from distance but the ball hit the crossbar and went out.

Marcos Jimenez scored the opening goal of the match in the 17th minute from Samad Ali’s cross. Samad took a short throw-in and Pintu Mahata returned the ball to the right-back. Samad sent an inch-perfect cross which the Spanish striker headed in.

TRAU restored parity at the stroke of half time. Phalguni Singh attempted a shot at goal from Wahengbam Luwang’s low free-kick inside the box and Deepak Devrani deflected the ball inside the net.

The visitors took a pragmatic approach in the second half as they looked to protect the 1-1 scoreline. East Bengal also failed to make any impact in the attacking third during the first 20 minutes of the second half.

It was only when Alejandro Menendez made a double substitution by introducing Abhijeet Sarkar and Bidyasagar Singh in place of Pintu Mahata and Ronaldo Oliveira, the complexion of the match changed.

Just when it seemed that East Bengal drop crucial points at home, Marti Crespi out of nowhere scored the winning goal from Marcos Jimenez’s lay-off.

Abhijeet squared the ball for Kassim Aidara inside the box who floated a cross. Marcos laid it off with a header and Crespi netted the ball from a melee in front of the goal.

The Red and Golds sealed vital three points to atop the league table with eight points from four matches. TRAU, on the other hand, remained at the rock bottom position with zero from three games.