I know nothing about Vipers SC rumours - KCCA FC's Kizza

Transfer speculation emerged over the week linking the midfielder with a transfer to the Venoms, something he has denied

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) midfielder Mustafa Kizza has distanced himself from the reports that have linked him with a move to Vipers SC.

The Ugandan star dismissed the reports and insists he is still under contract with KCCA where they are negotiating for a potential extension of his stay at the capital club.

“I know nothing about the Vipers SC move and in fact, I also saw the news in the media,” the 20-year old star said as he was quoted by Football256.

More teams

“I am a KCCA FC player under a contract and my role is to play football, the other work [that concerns transfer] is for my agents and KCCA FC to decide what is best for me.”

“We are in negotiations with KCCA to renew my contract and I believe all will be well after all this tough period of the pandemic Covid-19.”

Although the Uganda Premier League (UPL) is suspended and its fate unknown due to the coronavirus suspension, Kizza says his focus is to help the club win the competitions they are engaged in.

“You can’t think of moving in the middle of the contract, we still have a league title to defend and the Uganda Cup to win,” explains the left-wing star.

“That’s what is on my priority list right now, where I will play next season is something we can discuss after the season.”

Although five matches were remaining for the 2019/20 season to end, it is evident Kizza's season was better than the 2018/19 one.

He has already scored five goals and has assisted in the creation of 12 goals while in the last campaign, the Uganda U20 international got three goals with 14 assists.

Being the preferred taker of set-pieces and corners, Kizza has revealed from whom he learned his skills.

“I train a lot to perfect my free kicks and crosses and I possess the technique from childhood thus giving praise to God,” he concluded.

“I admired [Joseph] Ochaya’s style of play but I also looked up to Brazilian legends [Roberto] Carlos and Juninho [Pernambucano] as well as Manchester United's legend David Beckham mostly through watching their videos on YouTube.”

Article continues below

Vipers and KCCA were tightly engaged in the league title race as the former were leading with 54 points, four more than the latter who happens to be the defending champions.