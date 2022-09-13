Martinez's height hasn't mattered at Man Utd! - Stam

Lisandro Martinez's height dominated talk following his move to Manchester United but Jaap Stam believes his others skills make that irrelevant.

Smallest centre-back in the PL at 5-foot-9

Strong start has banished early doubts

Stam not worried

WHAT HAPPENED? Plenty of questions were asked of Martinez's ability to compete against Premier League forwards as a defender known for his lack of height. The 24-year-old has been able to put his - and Manchester United's - slow start to the season behind him and now looks at home in the heart of the Red Devils' defence.

WHAT HE SAID: Having seen plenty of Martinez in the Netherlands, Jaap Stam never feared that his height would be an issue. The Manchester United legend told SPORTbible: "He's a good player. I knew as soon as he arrived people in the UK would talk about his height. That can be an issue as a centre-back, not being so tall, but he's shown his quality over here in the Netherlands and in the Champions League.

"Defensively, he's very aggressive, sometimes he needs to be a little bit more aware of his opposition, not get caught or be too aggressive but that's the thing you learn in the Premier League and what you learn playing against the big teams, better players than what he was used to in Holland and that's what he's picking up."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having been part of the team that lost each of its two opening games, Martinez came under fire at the beginning season. He has played a key role in Manchester United's mini-revival, though, and has been able to show his ability in the process.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? The key for Martinez and the rest of the defence at Old Trafford is maintaining the level of performance that has seen them move back into the European places. They will, however, have to wait until after the international break as their next Premier League fixture against Leeds has been postponed.