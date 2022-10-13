'I hid her handbags' - Totti & wife Ilary Blasi set for bitter court battle after claims she 'ran off with his Rolex watches'

Francesco Totti is set for a legal battle with wife Ilary Blasi amid claims that she stole his Rolex watches, resulting in him hiding her handbags.

Blasi allegedly took away Roma icon's watches

Totti hid her handbags in retaliation

Ex-Italy international 'hoped to trade' as they go to court

WHAT HAPPENED? Corriere della Sera reports that the former Italy international has accused his wife, whom he has now separated from, of taking away his Rolex watches. Totti revealed that he hid her handbags and hoped for a "trade", presumably relating to his watch collection. The Times also alleges that the Roma legend has pairs of Blasi's shoes - reportedly worth up to €4,000 - in his possession.

WHAT THEY SAID: "What could I do? I hid her handbags, hoping we could trade," Totti said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

WHAT NEXT? Having separated earlier in 2022, the possessions issue between Totti and Blasi will now be settled in court. The first hearing is scheduled for October 14 and, ahead of the trial, Blasi posted a video on her Instagram page of her standing in front of a Rolex shop, winking at the camera.