'I have to play better' - Haaland says he's still improving after firing yet another brace

The Borussia Dortmund forward says there's plenty more to come even after another two-goal effort

Erling Haaland says that he must be even better in the Champions League after scoring two goals in Borussia Dortmund's 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Haaland scores his pair of goals, his ninth and 10th in the Champions League this season, in the second half, vaulting Dortmund to victory in Germany.

The first came in the 69th minute, as he pounced on a deflected shot to beat Keylor Navas and give Dortmund the lead.

More teams

And then, following a goal from Neymar, Haaland fired the German side into the lead for good in the 77th minute, taking a Giovani Reyna pass before rifling a shot into the back of the net.

Haaland now has a total of 37 goals this season, including 11 strikes in seven games for Dortmund, but the 19-year-old insists there's still more to come.

"I am glad about the man of the match award, but feel like I still can do a lot better," he said after the win. "I have to play better at this level, have to work hard to improve.

"The result is quite a dangerous one, as PSG has a very strong team and can still go through in the return leg."

Haaland is now the joint top-scorer in the Champions League this season, level with Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

It was exactly the type of impact Dortmund dreamed of when they signed the young forward from RB Leipzig this January.

"He is a goalscorer, he is 19 years old, he is really a great talent," Axel WitseI told RMC Sport. "I think he will become a future star.

"He has a lot of room for improvement. We hope to keep it as long as possible with us, but it is clear that it will become a big one."

Article continues below

PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe added: "We managed the first half anyway and in the second we conceded two goals on small details that made the difference with a striker [Haaland] who really has a sense of goal.

"Maybe he is not too much in the match, but the ball arrives and he puts it in. But still, we managed to score a goal, it's important for the return match."

The second leg will be played out on March 11 as PSG host Dortmund in Paris.