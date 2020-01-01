I have presented to Police FC what I want - coach Mubiru

The tactician's initial contract ended in January and he says some conditions must be met before he commits future

Coach Abdalla Mubiru has revealed he is in talks with Uganda Premier League (UPL) side Police FC over a possible contract extension.

Mubiru joined the law enforcers in 2017 and his three-year contract had ended in January 2020 but he continued to serve the team until May when the league was cancelled.

Although Mubiru helped Police retain their UPL status after a season full of struggles on the pitch, he is open to leaving should he not reach an agreement with the club officials.

He claims he has presented his wishes to the club's hierarchy that must be met before he commits future with them.

“My representatives are in contact with my bosses at the club and negotiations over a new deal are ongoing,” Mubiru told Football256.

“It’s not going to be all about putting pen to paper because I’ve presented to them what I want as a coach and what also the club should have.

“Let’s wait and see what happens next, maybe the two parties will reach a consent."

The Cranes assistant coach states he is not short of suitors but his preference is to stay at the current club due to what they have experienced together before.

“There are suitors, even when I am under a contract somewhere, there have always been teams interested in me but I would prefer stability this time around,” Mubiru added.

“Due to undesired circumstances, I’ve left different clubs but as an individual, I’ve always preferred stabilizing and staying at a certain club for a long time.

“Much as I’ve been approached by different people offering me huge sums of money, I would prefer listening to Police first given their trust in me during hard times and my motive of stability.”

Mubiru is on record urging Police to strive and maintain their key players every season.

“I think success is linked with talent and cohesion. Players must stay together longer to give the desired results,” the tactician said in an early interview.

“In the past years, they [Police] have had a couple of good players, but they haven’t had anybody stay around for a while. I want to emphasise a little stability instead of having to see a new face every season.”

Juma Balinya, Paul Willa, Hassan Kalega and Ashraf Bamuturaki are some of the outstanding players Police have lost before.