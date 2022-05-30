'I have had a f*cking time!' - Isco confirms Real Madrid exit in passionate farewell message

The midfielder will depart the club as a five-time Champions League winner when his contract expires next month

Isco has confirmed that he is leaving Real Madrid in a passionate farewell message on social media.

The midfielder waited until after his side's 1-0 Champions League final victory over Liverpool on Saturday to announce his departure from the Spanish and European champions.

Isco has said his final goodbyes to the staff and fans at Santiago Bernabeu as he is set to become a free agent when his contract expires on June 30.

What did Isco say?

"When I was in Malaga and I knew I had to leave, I signed up with another team. But Real Madrid knocked on my door and Real Madrid cannot and should not be told no, although there are always exceptions," Isco wrote on Instagram.

"I remember telling my people Madrid hasn't won the Champions League for many years and I have a feeling that it's close and LA DÉCIMA arrived, everything that comes after is history.

"Nine years later my time at the club ends, which has made it possible for me to fulfil all the dreams I had when I was little.

"Apart from fulfilling dreams, winning more titles than I had imagined, playing with the greatest, meeting incredible people: I HAVE HAD A F*CKING TIME AND 'QUE ME QUITEN LO BAILAO'.

"Because without a doubt I keep the good and I hope you do too!!

"I want to thank my teammates, coaches, coaching staff, physios, kit men, workers at Valdebebas and Santiago Bernabeu for all the work, love and support that everyone needs and that I have never lacked.

"I also want to thank the fans who welcomed me in an incredible way from day one and who accompany this team in every part of the world!

"By the way, yesterday I was telling a friend that I didn't understand why they were holding the Cibeles party [to celebrate their 14th European Cup success] if number 15 is on its way hahahaha."

He ended his farewell message by saying: "Goodbye and Hala Madrid."

What legacy does Isco leave at Real Madrid?

Isco won 19 trophies in his nine years at the club, including five Champions League titles, three La Liga crowns, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups.

The Spaniard contributed to four of the five Champions League finals he has won with Madrid, in Lisbon, Milan, Cardiff and Kyiv, and started in two of them, against Juventus (2017) and Liverpool (2018).

Despite his injuries and playing alongside a whole host of superstar names at the Bernabeu, Isco remained a key member of the squad, particularly under manager Zinedine Zidane where he often played in the number 10 role in a midfield diamond.

Isco managed to score 53 goals in 353 games across all competitions for Madrid in total, while also laying on 56 assists.

