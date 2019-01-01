'I have dreams to fulfil' - Man Utd & Spurs-linked Fernandes speaks out on Sporting future

The Portuguese midfielder addressed ongoing transfer speculation after starring for his country in a Euro 2020 qualifying win over Lithuania

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes "has dreams to fulfil" away from the club, but he is in no rush to force a transfer amid links with a number of Europe's top sides.

Fernandes was in and out of the headlines constantly during the summer transfer window, after a stellar 2018-19 season at Jose Alvalade Stadium during which he contributed 20 goals and 13 assists in 33 Primeira Liga matches.

Manchester United and Real Madrid were among a long list of potential suitors, but the talented playmaker ended up remaining at Sporting for the start of their latest campaign.

Back in September, Sporting president Frederico Varandas even revealed that Tottenham failed with a €65 million ($72m/£56m) bid for Fernandes, which included a Premier League title bonus.

The 25-year-old has been a standout performer for the Portuguese outfit once again this term, with nine goals to his name from 15 outings across all competitions to date.

Fernandes started for Portugal in a 6-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win over Lithuania on Thursday, and responded to questions over his position at Sporting post-match, expressing a desire to undertake a new challenge in the near future.

"I'm not worried at all [about transfer window speculation]," Fernandes told reporters.

"Since 2016, there's been talk about my possible departure.

"I'm well, doing my job and doing the best I can. I have dreams to fulfil but I have no need to force my departure.

"I feel the love here and if I have to leave, I hope I leave good memories."

Article continues below

Fernandes hailed Cristiano Ronaldo after winning his 18th cap for Portugal last night, with the Juventus star taking his international tally to 98 goals with a treble against Lithuania.

Both men will be back in action for their country for a trip to Luxembourg on Sunday, where three points will be needed to ensure Fernando Santos' side reach next year's European Championships.

Fernandes will then report back to Sporting for club duties, ahead of a Europa League clash at home to PSV on November 28.