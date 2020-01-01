'I have come to perform and win the UPL for Vipers SC' - Kajoba

The coach was appointed as Edward Golola's successor and has been tasked to help the Venoms win the league title again

New Vipers SC head coach Fred Kajoba has affirmed his desire to lift the Uganda Premier League (UPL) title this season.

Kajoba was unveiled on Sunday as Vipers head coach and will fill the void left by Edward Golola who was sacked after they were eliminated from the Uganda Cup by Kajjansi United. The Uganda Cranes' goalkeeping coach is thus confident he will have a successful stint at St. Mary's in Kitende.

“I am assuring you 100 per cent that we shall perform. We need to win the Uganda Premier League, I am a serious coach and I have come here to work for the betterment of this club,” Kajoba told Kawowo Sports.

The former Bright Stars head coach revealed he admired the Vipers job and prayed hard he be considered and appointed. He is also hopeful he will last as the coach for the three-times UPL champions.

“On 1st January 2020, I went to Bugonga church, knelt down and prayed for the Vipers head coach job and here I am being unveiled,” Kajoba admitted.

“Even as I met Dr Lawrence Mulindwa [Vipers’ Director] for the final discussions about the job, I still prayed this time with him in his office. God is merciful and I am sure Dr Mulindwa will not sack me as he has done for so many coaches.”

Kajoba said he is ready to reach out to his predecessor if he feels like he needs technical advice.

“I want to thank coaches [Edward] Golola and Richard Wasswa for the work well done and I pray they support us at all times. We shall ask them for advice every time that there is a need to,” Kajoba concluded.

Kajoba's first game in charge will be an away tie against Mbarara City on February 28. Vipers lead the UPL table with 42 points four more than second-placed and defending champions KCCA FC.