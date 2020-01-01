I have always hoped to emulate Massa - Vipers SC's Bayo

The former Proline and Buildcon striker wants to achieve like his compatriot or even do better during his playing career

Vipers SC striker Fahad Bayo has revealed why Geoffrey Massa is his biggest source of inspiration.

The former Uganda star scored 22 goals for the national team and played for many clubs during his time and now Bayo says he is a figure he would like to emulate.

Massa featured for Al-Masry, El-Shams, Jomo Cosmos, Etisalat, Yenicami Agdelen, University of Pretoria, Bloemfontein Celtic, Baroka and Kucuk Kaymaklı.

He made 69 appearances for the national team before retiring.

“I grew up knowing [Geoffrey] Massa and being as a striker I can’t look at midfielders or defenders, so I have always looked at what Massa used to do and learn from him at the national team,” Bayo told Sports256.

“I strongly believe that for the time I will continue playing for the national team, I will do a lot, score as many goals as he did and even score more goals than he scored.”

Bayo has already scored 12 goals in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) for Vipers who are on course to win the title once more. They were leading before the competition was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“What was happening before the pandemic, wasn’t by chance, I was working so hard, trained a lot and I must say that’s not enough; I am going to continue working hard,” he added

“To my fans, I urge them to continue with the support and will always stay focused to give them the best to achieve my targets and the clubs’ goals because I believe they are praying for me and I also pray that Allah blesses them as well.”

The forward further revealed the targets he had set for himself before the season began.

“My targets this season were; to write my name in the skies so that Ugandan football fans get to know who Bayo is and what he can put up on the pitch by scoring goals. And at least have tried to achieve it through halfway,” he stated.

“I had also a target of scoring 10 goals and I am grateful to Allah that I have scored more than that and I can still add."

The 21-year old star joined the Venoms last year from Buildcon of Zambia and has insisted he is not in any way interested with a move out of the club soon.

“For now, I am a Vipers SC player and I don’t think of moving soon, I feel at home and if time reaches when I have to leave and the clubs agree, obviously I will move,” he concluded.

“If I remain focused, I expect to go back to professional football in time to come.”

He has scored four goals for the national side and all came against Tanzania, Burundi and Malawi.