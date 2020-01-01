I fell asleep in the barber's chair! - Mourinho on going bald

The Spurs boss will return to the dugout this weekend sporting a rather extreme trim, though he claimed he didn't plan it that way

Jose Mourinho has joked that his sharp new haircut was actually a mistake at the barbers and not a new image as the Tottenham boss plots a successful end to the season.

The Portuguese has been showing off an ultra-short trim in recent days, though he jested that it was never his intention to have so much hair chopped off.

“Sometimes I like to feel the cold weather and I like to change a little bit,’ Mourinho told Sky Sports. “But this time was not the case.

"I fell asleep [in the barber's chair] and when I woke up it was so bad that I said to him 'bring the [number] one'. Hopefully, it will grow back again.”

Mourinho has had little time to feel the cold as he has been keeping himself busy during the Premier League’s inaugural winter break.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea boss was in Germany over the weekend to check out Spurs' Champions League opponents RB Leipzig, who travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next week.

That game is sandwiched between this weekend's trip to Aston Villa and a clash with Mourinho's former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on February 22.

The club will return to action full of confidence thanks to a run of six games unbeaten in all competitions, which has seen them progress in the FA Cup and climb to sixth in the Premier League, four points outside the top four.

That represents significant progress on the 14th place they were languishing in when Mourinho succeeded Mauricio Pochettino in November.

The 57-year-old says a succession of unfortunate setbacks, including injuries to key players, were behind their slide down the table but has praised the players’ character for rediscovering their form.

"We, as a team, in the last few weeks are showing a certain mentality. This season has been hard for them. Even before I arrived," he added.

"They lost the captain Hugo Lloris for a long period. Then progressively you lose another player. Then another one. Then another one.

"But the way the team has fought has made me even prouder of them. People like Son [Heung-min] and Lucas [Moura] going to their limits and giving absolutely everything. Injured players trying to give everything.

"The spirit is amazing."