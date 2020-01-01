'I feel very attracted to England' - Schick eyes Premier League move after Leipzig success

The Czech Republic international has no regrets about his move to Germany, but is already weighing up his plans for the future

Patrik Schick is "very attracted" to the Premier League, despite the possibility of his loan move to RB Leipzig being made permanent at the end of the season.

Leipzig signed Schick on loan from Roma in September for the 2019-20 season, and the forward has been a success in the Bundesliga, scoring seven goals in 15 league appearances for Julian Nagelsmann's side.

The German club will reportedly have the option to make Schick's transfer permanent for €29 million (£27m/$31m) if they qualify for the 2020-21 Champions League.

More teams

However, the 24-year-old might have his eyes on a new challenge, even if he believes joining Leipzig was the right move.

"When I left the Czech Republic, my dream was to play in Italy and I achieved that," he told iSport.cz . "Now, I feel very attracted to England, to be honest.

"Leipzig was absolutely the right choice for my career. I had also talked to Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke here in Germany.

"In England, there were Everton and Crystal Palace, plus Valencia in Spain.

"I just felt that Leipzig wanted me more, and I was also attracted to the playing style of coach Julian Nagelsmann. I am sure that I made the right choice."

English audiences were able to get a closer look at Schick during Leipzig’s Champions League last-16 clash with Tottenham.

Schick started both games, with Leipzig winning 1-0 in north London before triumphing 3-0 in the second leg earlier this month to ease through to the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Nagelsmann's side are also in contention for the Bundesliga title. The club are currently third in the table, only four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Article continues below

They certainly look well set to secure a Champions League place for next season, meaning the clause in Schick’s loan contract is likely to be triggered.

The defender began his career at Sparta Prague but only made a handful of senior appearances before joining Sampdoria in 2016.

A move to Juventus collapsed the following year, but fellow Serie A side Roma stepped in with an initial loan deal that later turned into a €40 million (£37m/$43m) permanent move.