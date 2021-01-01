'I feel good' - Dembele upbeat over Barca future amid contract speculation

The forward has regained fitness and form and is said to be close to a three-year extension on his current deal

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele is feeling confident about his future at Camp Nou, as reports suggest he is preparing to sign a new deal with the Spanish giants.

Dembele has suffered horrendous luck with injury since arriving at the club, and is out of contract in June 2022.

But Barca have reportedly offered the France international a three-year extension, and he has recently enjoyed a promising run of games in the first team since returning to full fitness.

"My future ? I still have a year of contract left. There hasn't been a discussion with the club yet, I'm happy, and I feel good," Dembele explained to BeInSports.

Then there is the new president who has arrived and whom I do not know too well, but he is very close to the players. We'll see how it goes."

Dembele's injury woes

The forward moved to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017, but a series of injury setbacks have restricted his playing time - most notably in 2019-20, when he managed just nine appearances in all competitions.

"I always kept a smile, even after an injury," he added.

"I was very devastated after that in Dortmund. but five, 10 minutes later, I was already starting to smile and talk with friends.

"I told myself that this is life. There are trials in life, you have to overcome them and then work."

"Healthy living is just people talking. The injuries aren't because of that. You don't stay at Barca for four years with a poor lifestyle.

"I feel good since my return. Yes, it's true that I stand up more to opponents. Clement [Lenglet] teases me by the way, telling me that I have to throw more punches!"

