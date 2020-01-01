I feel bad because women's football in Uganda is underrated - Nassuna

The forward calls for equal coverage between their game and that of men's football which she says gets a lot of attention

Uganda forward Hasifah Nassuna has claimed women's football in the country is still underrated.

The Uganda Christian University Lady Cardinals striker says the little attention women's football has attracted in Uganda is one of the reasons that make her unhappy.

“The fact that women's football is still underrated do make me feel bad. I feel like the coverage should be balanced. But often people believe football is meant for men,” Nassuna told Football256.

Nassuna also pointed out the death of her former UCU Lady Cardinal's coach Peter Ssebulime as another challenge which has had a negative impact on her. Ssebulime died in May 2019 from what was reported as kidney failure.

“Coach [Peter] Ssebulime’s death is the biggest challenge, I found it so hard to get back on track after him passing away, at some point, I felt life was meaningless not until they took me for counselling.

“I still have a feeling that if he was still alive, maybe some of us would be successful by now.

“The expensive injuries that also take longer to heal and keep me out of action [also] make me very sad.”

The star further expounded what she thinks are her achievements and how they have been beneficial to society.

“I’ve been able to inspire many girls out there, for me, it’s an achievement and the biggest,” Nassuna added.

“Then, of course, winning the Airtel Female Footballer of the year in 2016, the 2019 MVP and top scorer awards, and lastly winning the Elite League with two different clubs.”

The Crested Cranes' forward revealed how she has come to love Barcelona and Argentina's great Lionel Messi as she plans to play professional football, own an academy and an orphanage.

“[Lionel] Messi, for me has done incredible things on the pitch, he is a game-changer and you expect him to score any minute,” explained Nassuna.

“I think people should remember me according to how they feel they should, some wish you good and others bad. So, some people will appreciate what I did whereas others won’t, but I wish to be remembered for the good things.

“I want to play professional football. I see myself playing for a big club out there one day, then looking at my country, many kids out there are suffering without parents, so starting up an orphanage to look after those kids is also in the plan.

“Then lastly, I dream of owning a Soccer Academy to help promote and develop Ugandan football especially the female games.”

From the 2015 to 2018/19 seasons, Nassuna scored double-digit goals.