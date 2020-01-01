‘I don’t regret this move!’ – Manzoki reveals why he signed for Vipers SC

The Congolese forward reveals what attracted him to sign for the Venoms despite several clubs going for his services

Vipers SC new signing Manzoki Cesar Lobi has revealed why he signed for the former Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions.

The former AS Vita player was confirmed as a Venoms player on Friday after agreeing to pen a two-year contract to join the St. Marys Kitende-based side for an undisclosed fee.

The striker had attracted interest from Olympic Club Beja of Tunisia and an unnamed Moroccan club after his contract with AS Vita had ended, but the Venoms moved faster to sign him.

The Congolese striker has now revealed the club’s ambitions to win trophies is what attracted him to sign a deal with them.

“I am happy I have signed for a team which I already know has great objectives and ambitions, I know it is a team which needs good results in and out so I am coming here knowing that I have a lot to do,” Manzoki told the club’s TV.

“I will do my best to add a plus in my team, I want to score goals in the Ugandan league, I want to leave a good mark, and I am confident this will happen.

“I want to use this chance well. My dream is to become an important player for Vipers. I hope I can become a starter immediately and hope to win some trophies with my new team. I hope I can push my career further. My goals are that simple.”

The 24-year-old added; “I don’t regret this move because it took me time to make this decision to move here. I chose the best team out of the many clubs that were after me and I am proud of it.”

Lobi spent three years at AS Vita where he featured in 58 matches and went on to score 38 goals. His time at AS Vita’s big domestic rivals TP Mazembe saw him score 12 goals in 21 games from 2016 to 2017.

The centre-forward launched his career when he started playing for Dauphin Noir De Goma for five seasons in the top-flight. Lobi has international experience too as he has scored three goals for the national side.

As Vipers shift their focus to the Caf Champions League, Lobi’s services might come in handy given he has scored six goals in nine games of the competition. In the Confederation Cup, the striker has featured in 12 games.