'I don't know how you fix it'- Johnny Russell speaks out after Sporting KC hit 10 games without a win

Sporting Kansas City's already dismal start to the 2023 MLS season deteriorated much further on Matchday 10.

Lost 2-0 at home to Montreal

Russell unsure of 'how to fix it'

Sit last in the Western Conference

WHAT HAPPENED? Sporting KC are now the only MLS club yet to win a game in the 2023 regular season, having lost seven games and drawn three in their first ten games of the season. Having already spoken about being disappointed with the performance of his team last week, captain Johnny Russell once again spoke to the media about their abysmal form.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't know how you fix it," captain Johnny Russell told reporters in the postgame locker room. "I'm going to be completely honest. We just don't look anything like the team that we were. I don't know. I genuinely don't know how you fix it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sporting KC has stayed pinned to the bottom of the league and has become the only team to not have at least one win so far this season. They now sit three points behind LA Galaxy at the bottom of the log in the Western Conference, having played a game more as well.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Coach Peter Vermes' job could potentially be in danger if SKC keeps up their poor form in the league despite being the longest-tenured head coach in MLS.

