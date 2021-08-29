'I didn't touch him!' - Pogba denies fouling Neves in build-up to Greenwood winner for Man Utd

Wolves players protested to the referee after the Red Devils netted the decisive goal but it was allowed to stand

Paul Pogba denied fouling Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves in the build-up to Manchester United's winning goal on Sunday.

United sealed the three points thanks to an 80th-minute strike from Mason Greenwood, the only goal of a 1-0 win for the Red Devils.

But the home side complained to the referee that the goal should have been ruled out after a challenge between Pogba and Neves.

What did Pogba say?

Pogba insisted there was no contact between the two players and the goal was fairly awarded.

"I didn’t touch him," he said to Sky Sports . "This is the Premier League, it was a 50-50, every weekend that is happening.

"We win the ball and we scored."

Souness claims tackle was 'leg-breaker'

On Sky Sports after the game, Graeme Souness claimed that Pogba's challenge wasn't just a foul, but a "leg-breaker."

"That could have been a leg-breaker," Souness charged. "I was guilty of some daft things and some cruel things. That is a classic case of looking to do someone. I'm not saying Paul Pogba meant to do it but that's how it ended up looking."

What did Neves say?

Neves, however, claimed the contact was blatant and he even had the marks on his leg to prove it.

"Everyone saw it, everyone saw my leg, we always do meetings and everything with referees about VAR, I don’t know why [the foul wasn't given]," the Portuguese midfielder said.

"They said before the season started they will look for contact – if the contact is strong enough, they will give the foul. I showed them my leg.

"I think maybe because last game it was a foul before the Southampton goal, maybe now they did the opposite. I showed my leg to the ref, I showed to the assistant ref, I cannot say anything more.

"After the game he said ‘you both go to the ball’ and I said ‘yes, we both go to win the ball but I was the one who touched the ball’. It’s a foul, a clear foul."

Meanwhile, Wolves coach Bruno Lage pointed out that there was a similar incident earlier in the game and that his side stopped the game on that occasion.

He said: "Same situation, 30 minutes in the first half, we have a good transition for us, same place and [Nelson] Semedo put the ball out because Pogba told him to.

"The image is very clear."

