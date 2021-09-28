'I didn't come for money' - Harambee Stars' Firat on accepting FKF's two-month contract

Coach Engin Firat has said he did not take the Harambee Stars appointment for money as he had two more offers that promised better perks.



Engin stressed that the main objective of accepting the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) appointment was to come and help the national team to reach a high level of success.

'Why I am here'

"This is the reason why I am here [to help Harambee Stars reach the next level]," the former Moldova national team coach said. "People have to understand that Kenya were not on my list, to be honest. It happened very fast because I was talking to two other clubs.



"The financial offers were very good and there is nothing to compare here, but what is clear is that I am not coming here for the money. I saw the team and I have a good feeling and If I have a good feeling then something good will come."



The former Fenerbahce assistant head coach also explained what he believes a winning team should generally have.

"The biggest part of a winning team is psychological, building a close team where everyone does not give up and helps each other," he added.

"The second part is to have players believe in it. You can have fantastic quality but if you do not believe in something, you cannot reach the target. It is not only in football, but it also applies in life.



"If you combine all the attributes together, then that is the most important point of having a winning team."

Firat is expected to name his first Harambee Stars squad that will play Mali in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in October. The coach was appointed on a two-month contract - that will be reviewed later by FKF.Kenya are on two points in the qualifiers, as they drew 0-0 against Uganda in the first game held at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, and Firat's major task is to help them register a maiden win in the qualification race.